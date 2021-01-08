Jeopardy! releases a tribute to Alex Trebek

(credit Jeopardy! Productions Inc.)

(KWWL) -- Alex Trebek's final episode of "Jeopardy!" aired Friday at 4 p.m. with a tribute to Trebek playing at the end. The show released that video on their channels after the episode.

Trebek died in November of 2020 at the age of 80 after battling pancreatic cancer. He had been hosting "Jeopardy!" since the new version of the show began in 1984.

Veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.