Jan. 8: Over 2,000 new cases, 59 more COVID-19 deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,058 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 293,452.

The state's website says that of the 293,452 people who have tested positive, 253,488 have recovered. This is 1,828 more recoveries than what the state reported Thursday.

The state's death toll is 4,124, which is 59 more than what was reported Thursday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (253,488) and the number of deaths (4,124) from the total number of cases (293,452) shows there are currently 35,840 active positive cases in the state.

There were 89 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 579, which is down from 613. Of those hospitalizations, 108 are in the ICU (down from 119), and 51 are on ventilators (down from 52).

In Iowa, there were 5,614 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,386,187 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (2,058 positive tests divided by 5,614 tests given) is 36.7 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 90 new cases since 10 a.m. Thursday. The county has a total of 13,996 cases (13,173 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 823 Serology positive cases). There were 25 additional recoveries in the county, for a total of 11,719. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 224 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.3 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 110 new cases since 10 a.m. Thursday, leaving a total of 17,077 cases. There have been 67 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 14,752 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 246 deaths. There are 28 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.2 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 57 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 11,542 reported cases. There have been 52 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 10,240 recoveries. There have been two additional deaths, leaving a total of 49 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.7 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 83 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 10,963 reported cases. There have been 41 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,856. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 140 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.8 percent.

