Intelligence official ‘disappointed’ after ouster by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ousted inspector general of the intelligence community says he is “disappointed and saddened” that President Donald Trump has fired him. Michael Atkinson is also encouraging other inspectors general to continue to speak out when they are aware of wrongdoing. Trump has notified Congress that he’s firing Atkinson because he has lost confidence in him. The president later connected the firing to Atkinson having forwarded a whistleblower complaint to Congress that led to the president’s impeachment. In a statement Sunday, Atkinson said it’s hard not to think that Trump’s loss of confidence derives from him having faithfully discharged his legal obligations as an independent and impartial inspector general.