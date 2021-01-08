Indonesia’s top Islamic body OKs China’s Sinovac vaccine

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s highest Islamic body has given its religious approval to China’s Sinovac vaccine, paving the way for its distribution in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. The Indonesian Ulema Council on Friday announced that the COVID-19 vaccine is holy and halal, or fit for consumption by Muslims. The head of the council’s fatwa department also said that the complete fatwa, or religious edict, related to the safety of the vaccine is still waiting for the green light from the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority. The drug regulator said it would draw from data of the clinical trials in Brazil and Turkey, as well as own trial results before authorizing use of the vaccine.