If you’re breaking out the snow gear, CVAST wants people to know which trails to be on

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The snow isn't going away anytime soon. For those who love snow sports, it's time to break out the gear and hit the trails!

Above is an image of a snow trail at George Wyth State Park.

But if you're an avid snowshoer, fat-tire biker, or cross country skier, you probably find it annoying to come across divots from boots or other snow accessories on your trail in your designated rec areas

That's why CVAST is urging folks who get on the trails to ride or walk into. CVAST trail boss, Scott Gall, said this not only keeps the trails smooth for everyone's enjoyment, but it takes a load off of his workers.

"They're out for 8 to 6 hours doing that and they've done it twice already," Gall said.



Images of CVAST Grooming Coordinator, Glen Adolph, at work.

Volunteers start trail maintenance at 4 a.m. and tend to them throughout the day. Gall said having various pieces of equipment all on one trail not only creates more work, but it can make the trails pretty dangerous.

"With a fat bike, you want a nice packed area to try to fat bike on," Gall said, "all of those divots in there and it's almost impossible or you get down and you lost three teeth because it jarred you so much."

If you're a skate skier who wants more room to freely ski, Gall said there's two golf courses in Waterloo groomed for those activities.

He also told "KWWL" if anyone is out and sees his guys working at George Wyth or Hartman's Reserve, he hopes people can thank them for volunteering their time and making the trails enjoyable for everyone.

Gall said they will be putting up signs to signal designated areas sometime this week.

