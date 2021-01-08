GOP’s David Perdue concedes to Jon Ossoff in Georgia runoff

Credit: U.S. Congress

ATLANTA (AP) -- Republican David Perdue has conceded his loss to Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Friday's concession brings Georgia's two U.S. Senate runoffs that will deliver cDemocratic control of the chamber one step closer to an end. A day earlier, the GOP's Kelly Loeffler conceded to Democrat Raphael Warnock in the other race.

Perdue thanked supporters in a statement before acknowledging his loss and saying "I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win."

After their contentious race marked by sharp personal attacks, Perdue's statement did not mention Ossoff by name.

A spokesperson for Ossoff's campaign said the Democrat had not received a call from Perdue.