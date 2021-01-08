FULLY IMMUNIZED: First Black Hawk County health care workers receive second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The first health care workers in Black Hawk County to receive the vaccine are now fully immunized. Both UnityPoint Allen Hospital and MercyOne Waterloo medical center began administering the second dose of the coronavirus vaccines on Thursday.

UnityPoint Allen Hospital Director of Intensive Care Lisa Rider received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Friday morning.

"I was excited to get it," she said. "I wanted to get this part over with and get on to moving more normally through life."

Rider said she was feeling great and wasn't feeling any side effects on Friday afternoon. She said she didn't feel any after the first shot but joked she actually felt more energized after it.

After nearly 10 months on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19, Rider said it had taken a toll on her and her team. At times, she said the number of COVID-19 patients has been stressful.

"These patients are so sick when they come in," she said. "We just strive every day to make sure we are doing the best we can to make sure every patient is taken care of."

Now that she has gotten her second dose, Rider said she hopes we are one step closed to all of us getting back to some sense of normal.

So far, UnityPoint Allen Hospital has administered around 1500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital distributed 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the end of December. They began administering doses of Moderna's vaccine on Thursday. So far, 500 doses of that vaccine have been given out.

Over the past two days, the hospital has given out more doses of Pfizer's vaccine than Moderna's.

Even though she has gotten both shots in her arm, she says she isn't letting her guard down. She hopes the community won't either.

"I know we are still going to have to wear masks, and we are still going to have to take precautions," she said. "It is another layer of coverage and safety for us as we work every day with the COVID patients in the hospital."

Now that she is fully vaccinated, Rider hopes to see her grandchildren and her mother more often.