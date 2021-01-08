Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:56 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny 49, Marshalltown 44

Assumption, Davenport 52, Davenport, Central 49

Atlantic 65, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 58

Boyden-Hull 82, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54

Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Clinton 28

Crestwood, Cresco 66, Oelwein 37

Decorah 65, Charles City 38

Denver 88, Aplington-Parkersburg 77

Des Moines, Lincoln 43, Ottumwa 38

East Mills 35, Sidney 29

East Sac County 66, Emmetsburg 31

Garner-Hayfield 66, North Union 32

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 60, West Sioux 47

Griswold 65, Essex 36

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, Hinton 55

Indianola 80, Oskaloosa 37

Lake Mills 71, Forest City 34

LeMars 65, Sioux City, West 44

Marion 53, Benton Community 31

Meskwaki Settlement School 41, GMG, Garwin 36

Nodaway Valley 64, Lenox 39

North Linn, Troy Mills 53, Springville 46

Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 54, Heartland Christian 38

Pleasant Valley 38, Bettendorf 27

Rock Valley 54, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 61, West Bend-Mallard 36

Solon 43, Beckman, Dyersville 40

South O’Brien, Paullina 50, Akron-Westfield 11

Unity Christian 59, Trinity Christian High School 33

Wahlert, Dubuque 53, Cedar Rapids, Washington 50

Waukon 80, New Hampton 52

West Branch 44, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 41

West Delaware, Manchester 56, Independence 39

West Lyon, Inwood 70, George-Little Rock 32

Western Christian 71, Storm Lake 26

Winterset 70, ADM, Adel 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 56, Tri-Center, Neola 45

AC/GC 60, Woodward-Granger 21

Akron-Westfield 54, South O’Brien, Paullina 41

Alburnett 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 37

Algona 48, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 32

Ankeny 56, Marshalltown 17

Assumption, Davenport 54, Davenport, Central 34

Atlantic 63, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 33

Bellevue 60, Northeast, Goose Lake 37

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 63, Cedar Valley Christian School 16

Bellevue West, Neb. 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 38

Bishop Garrigan 62, West Hancock, Britt 54

Bondurant Farrar 69, North Polk, Alleman 55

Camanche 45, Anamosa 44

Carroll 51, Carlisle 31

Cedar Falls 68, Iowa City High 58

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 60, Dubuque, Senior 45

Cedar Rapids, Washington 62, Wahlert, Dubuque 46

Center Point-Urbana 65, Williamsburg 38

Centerville 72, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 41

Central City 39, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35

Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Clinton 28

Central Elkader 55, Postville 27

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48, Rock Valley 47

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 30

Clarksville 44, Waterloo Christian School 41

Colfax-Mingo 59, Belle Plaine 51

Creston 63, Denison-Schleswig 58

Dallas Center-Grimes 44, Pella 35

Decorah 56, Charles City 20

Denver 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 40

Des Moines, Hoover 61, Des Moines, East 34

Des Moines, Roosevelt 70, Des Moines, North 33

Dike-New Hartford 60, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 13

Eagle Grove 55, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30

Emmetsburg 46, East Sac County 25

Forest City 54, Lake Mills 25

Fort Madison 36, Mount Pleasant 31

Gilbert 71, Boone 45

Glenwood 63, Shenandoah 17

Glidden-Ralston 77, West Harrison, Mondamin 49

Greene County 55, Saydel 42

Griswold 57, Essex 42

Grundy Center 69, East Marshall, LeGrand 31

Hinton 80, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35

Holy Trinity 49, New London 43

Indianola 75, Oskaloosa 28

Janesville 49, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 21

Johnston 51, Waukee 45

Kingsley-Pierson 73, MVAO-CO-U 49

Knoxville 53, Albia 32

Lamoni 58, Seymour 31

LeMars 66, Sioux City, West 52

Linn-Mar, Marion 48, Epworth, Western Dubuque 37

Logan-Magnolia 47, Riverside, Oakland 22

Lynnville-Sully 51, Tri-County, Thornburg 9

Madrid 38, Ogden 17

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57

Mason City 67, Fort Dodge 47

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 63, Moulton-Udell 39

Murray 48, Moravia 34

Newell-Fonda 81, PAC-LM 50

Nodaway Valley 61, Lenox 54

North Butler, Greene 44, Rockford 28

North Fayette Valley 59, MFL-Mar-Mac 35

North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Springville 36

North Scott, Eldridge 50, Muscatine 33

North Union 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39, OT

Osage 57, Northwood-Kensett 20

Paton-Churdan 49, CAM, Anita 36

Pella Christian 55, Newton 39

Pleasant Valley 52, Bettendorf 32

Ponca, Neb. 54, Woodbury Central, Moville 41

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 53, Midland, Wyoming 35

Sheldon 55, Okoboji, Milford 43

Sibley-Ocheyedan 48, Boyden-Hull 32

Sioux Center 34, MOC-Floyd Valley 30

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, West Bend-Mallard 33

Solon 43, Beckman, Dyersville 40

South Hamilton, Jewell 53, PCM, Monroe 29

Southeast Polk 56, Valley, West Des Moines 33

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 44, East Union, Afton 27

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 67, South Central Calhoun 55

Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33

Unity Christian 62, Trinity Christian High School 29

Van Buren, Keosauqua 46, Danville 40

Van Meter 46, Pleasantville 32

Wapello 59, Louisa-Muscatine 55

Waterloo, West 67, Iowa City West 63

Waukon 47, New Hampton 32

West Branch 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29

West Sioux 43, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 24

Western Christian 72, Storm Lake 37

Winterset 49, ADM, Adel 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Siouxland Christian vs. Omaha Nation, Neb., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

