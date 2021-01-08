Fort Dodge prison inmate dies from COVID-19 complications

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A prison inmate from the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility has died from COVID-19 complications, becoming the 14th Iowa prison inmate to die from the virus.

Jessie Joseph Gonzales was pronounced dead at approximately 4:55 p.m. Thursday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He had been serving a 25-year sentence for Distribution of Schedule 1 or 2 Controlled Substance to a Person Under 18 out of Polk County.

His sentence began on February 25, 2020. Gonzales was 67 years old at the time of his death.

Gonzales is the fourth inmate from the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility to die from COVID-19 complications. The Anamosa State Penitentiary has seen the most inmates die from COVID-19, with 6 inmates dying from the virus.

Two Department of Corrections employees have died from COVID-19. The first was at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women on November 16. The second was from the Clarinda Correctional Facility on November 28.

As of Friday evening, 4,110 inmates have tested positive for the virus. 3,954 have recovered. 646 staff members have tested positive. 602 have recovered.

Several lawmakers held a news conference in November to address concerns about conditions in Iowa's prisons.

For more details on COVID-19 cases in Iowa's prisons, click here.