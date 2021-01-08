FBI offering $50,000 for person responsible for leaving pipe bombs

(NBC) — The FBI is searching for the person responsible for leaving pipe bombs in Washington D.C. earlier this week.

The agency has been distributing this photo and offering a reward for up to $50,000 for information that will help authorities locate the person or people responsible.

Two pipe bombs were found at the Republican and Democratic National Committee Headquarters while a riot was taking place a the U.S. Capitol.

Neither bomb exploded because bomb squad teams located the devices in time.

But officials said the bombs were dangerous and could "cause great harm to the public."

Law enforcement is also trying to identify people who took part in the mob that stormed the Capitol Building complex.

The Washington Field Office said it has received more than 4,000 tips.