FBI arrests Arkansas man from photo inside Pelosi’s office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The FBI has arrested an Arkansas man who was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office following the storming of the Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Authorities say Richard Barnett was arrested in Little Rock.

Ken Kohl, the top deputy federal prosecutor in Washington, said Barnett was charged for entering Pelosi’s office, where he “left a note and removed some of the speaker’s mail.”

The 60-year-old faces three federal charges: knowingly entering and remaining in restricted grounds without authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and theft of public property.