EU regulators OK increasing doses from virus vaccine vials

BRUSSELS (AP) — Germany’s Health Ministry says European Union regulators have approved doctors drawing up to six doses from each vial of the coronavirus vaccine made by BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. The European Medicines Agency had last month said it was considering a request from the companies to allow more than the permitted five doses to be drawn per vial. The agency confirmed Friday that its human medicines committee has recommended updating the product information for the vaccine to clarify that each vial contains 6 doses. Health Ministry spokesman Hanno Kautz told reporters in Berlin on Friday that the change would come into effect immediately, boosting available doses of the vaccine by 20%.