Easing dispute, UAE announces reopening of borders to Qatar

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has announced that it will reopen its borders and airspace to Qatar after boycotting the tiny, energy-rich country alongside its Gulf allies since 2017. An Emirati Foreign Ministry official says the decision to restart commerce and travel will take effect on Saturday. The move comes after Saudi Arabia declared a breakthrough in settling the years-long rift with Qatar during the annual Gulf summit this week. Saudi Arabia announced the reopening of its airspace and borders with Qatar earlier this week. The four Arab states severed commercial and diplomatic ties with Qatar over accusations it was cozying up to Iran and financing extremist groups in the region, charges that Doha denies.