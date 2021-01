WATERLOO (KWWL) -- Ninth-ranked Dike-New Hartford took control early and never looked back as the Wolverines dropped Waterloo Columbus 88-42.

Landen Sullivan led a strong effort with 21 points. A.J. Weggener added 13 in the win.

Dike-New Hartford (8-1) has won each of the last 16 match-ups with the Sailors.