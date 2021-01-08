Courier Journal stopping Louisville presses permanently

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The presses at the Courier Journal building in downtown Louisville, Kentucky are stopping for good. The newspaper reports parent company Gannett said the newspaper’s printing and packaging facility will close permanently in March. The printing of the newspaper and other production operations will be split between Gannett-owned newspapers in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Indianapolis. The move will result in the loss of 102 jobs. It isn’t expected to impact newspaper delivery. The Courier Journal’s advertising and news teams will remain in Louisville. The March 9 edition of the paper will be the last to be printed in the city.