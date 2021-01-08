Clinton County deputies searching for two missing girls

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Deputies are searching for two missing children.

They said they were dispatched to the Lost Nation area on Thursday.

Elizabeth Rodgers is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a black and camouflage hooded sweatshirt and tight blue or black jeans. She is about 5’5” and 150 pounds. She has blond hair with a red tint and blue eyes.

Rylea Ostrander is 13 years old and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue pants. She is 5’5” and 120 pounds. She has short blond hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of either child, call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 563-242-9211 option 0.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations are assisting.