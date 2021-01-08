Victims in 2011 Giffords attack see parallel to Capitol riot

PHOENIX (AP) — A decade ago, a gunman with paranoid schizophrenia killed six and injured 13 including Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. She was meeting with constituents in a grocery store parking lot in Tucson. Now, some survivors say the violence at the U.S. Capitol this week has sparked painful memories and once again highlighted the bitter strife that continues to grip American politics. In Tucson, the county is set to mark the 10-year anniversary of the attack Friday and dedicate a memorial to those slain and injured. Giffords left Congress after the shooting. Her husband, Mark Kelly, was elected to the U.S. Senate last year.