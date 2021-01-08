California man arrested for spitting on maskless people

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — A man who allegedly spat on random people while jogging in a Los Angeles suburb because they weren’t wearing masks has been arrested. Glendale police say James Howard of Glendale was arrested on Dec. 30 and booked for investigation of battery, elder abuse and committing a hate crime. Police say they began investigating late last year after reports that a shirtless jogger was spitting on random people, primarily for not wearing a face mask. The victims ranged from 13 to 78 years old, and police say the attacker taunted or used racial slurs against some victims.