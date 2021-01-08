Brucemore surpasses capital campaign goal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Brucemore rounded out 2020 by exceeding their Pride and Preservation campaign goal by raising $5.19 million.

The campaign was launched in 2018, to allow investment in three specific areas

Preserving the historic structures and landscape

Upgrading sitewide infrastructure to support on-site events

Enhancing the security to protect the site and its collections

For Brucemore, this was the first capital campaign since its founding in 1981, when the estate was donated.

“We are grateful to every individual and organization who invested in us throughout the campaign. We would not have been able to initiate the critical projects and preservation work we’ve begun over the last few years without this support.” Executive Director David Janssen

The Brucemore staff says 700 individuals, corporations, foundations, state entities, and other organizations from across the country donated to support the non-profit’s efforts. The goal was surpassed when a surge of donations came from the aftermath of the August derecho.

“After seeing the extensive damage across the estate, many donors reached out and offered additional support. We designated these post-derecho gifts to landscape recovery efforts, which will be a major focus for Brucemore over the next few years.” Executive Director David Janssen

Major projects have been in the works since 2017, using the campaign funds. The main preservation so far has been focused on windows and doors on three elevations of the mansion. Along with updating electrical infrastructure and improve security lighting across the property.

In the coming years, landscape restoration from the derecho will be a primary goal, and restoration on the final façade of the mansion and update the security systems throughout the estate.