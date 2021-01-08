Asian shares climb on Wall Street rally, stimulus hopes

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher on hopes for additional economic stimulus after the U.S. Congress confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 2.4% to close at 28,139.03 Friday, its highest finish in more than 30 years, as the government’s declaration of a state of emergency, meant to curb surging coronavirus cases, did little to dampen market optimism. South Korean and Australian shares rose. Hong Kong’s index gained but Shanghai shares fell. Wall Street rallied to more record highs as investors hope the Democratic sweep of Washington means help is likely for American businesses.