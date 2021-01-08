Asia Today: China asks residents in 2 cities to stay home

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have asked residents in two cities south of Beijing to stay home for seven days as they try to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak in which more than 300 people have tested positive in the past week. The cities in Hebei province are restricting people to their communities and villages and have banned gatherings. Hebei reported 14 more confirmed cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total in the ongoing outbreak to 137. It has found another 197 people without symptoms who tested positive. China does not include such asymptomatic cases in its confirmed count. Beijing is requiring workers from Hebei to show proof of employment in Beijing and a negative test. Chinese media reported hours-long backups at entry points.