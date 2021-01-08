2020 Billion-Dollar Disasters

2020 was a rough year all around. When it comes to natural disasters we had almost two dozen of them that did billions of dollars in damage. Seven of them were tropical in nature (along the southeast coast). Others were severe storms and tornadoes. There were wild fires and drought.

The top 5 most expensive were the following:

#1 Hurricane Laura $19.0 B

#2 Western Wildfires - California, Oregon, Washington Firestorms $16.5 B

#3 Central Severe Weather - Derecho $11.0 B

#4 Hurricane Sally $7.3 B

#5 Hurricane Isaias $4.8B

Iowa was part of 3 other billion-dollar disaster besides the derecho. During the summer and fall Iowa was part of a large area in the central and western part of the U.S. with drought conditions (Western/ Central Drought and Heatwave). There were to events that produced severe damage from hail. Again Iowa was part of a much larger area that dealt with these storms. One was in April (North Central and Ohio Valley Hail Storms and Severe Weather) and the other was in July (Central Severe Weather).

