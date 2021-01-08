16-year-old arrested after shots fired in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police say a 16-year-old male has been arrested after a shots fired incident on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to 45 W Jefferson St. at about 5 p.m. after a person who lives in the neighborhood heard multiple gunshots.

Police told KWWL they recovered shell casings, but no one was injured and they did not find property damage.

The teen was arrested for reckless use of a firearm, carrying weapons and providing false identification information.