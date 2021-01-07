Biden gives remarks on Capitol riot, formally announces Garland as AG

KWWL NEWS APP USERS WATCH HERE.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- President-elect Joe Biden has introduced Merrick Garland as his pick for attorney general along with three others he has selected for senior Justice Department positions.

Biden said they will "restore the independence" of the agency and faith in the rule of law.

The four lawyers were introduced by Biden at an event Thursday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware.

In picking Garland, Biden is turning to an experienced judge who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing case.

Biden on events at U.S. Capitol

(AP) Biden is calling the violent group that descended on the U.S. Capitol "domestic terrorists" and laying the blame for the violence squarely at President Donald Trump's feet.

Biden says people should not call the hundreds of Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol protesters. Rather, he says, they are "a riotous mob -- insurrectionists, domestic terrorists."

Biden said Trump is guilty of "trying to use a mob to silence the voices of nearly 160 million Americans" who voted in November.

Biden says the president has "made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution, the rule of claw clear in everything he has done" and unleashed an "all-out attack" on the country's democratic institutions that ultimately led to the violence Wednesday.