University Avenue has ditched the cones and heads onto the next phase of construction

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - While the new year is a time for a fresh start, the University Avenue project in Waterloo is also turning a new chapter.

There are officially no more cones!

Folks can now drive from one end of University Avenue to the other without any traffic stops, detours, or sudden lane changes.

University Avenue this morning without any cones or detours in sight.

However, with all of these strides, the project isn't over. The team will now focus on finishing the box culvert, under Highway 63, for the new bike trail. They will also enhance the railings and fencing for the bridges and eventually demolish the Greenhill Bridge.

Waterloo City Engineer, Jamie Knutson, likes to call this phase a nice 'Christmas present' for the city. But admits there were times he wasn't sure if the roadwork would be done before the snow.

"It slowed down us being able to get the painting down on the roads and get it open, so it was a little concerning we weren't going to be able to get it open," Knutson said, "obviously the weather has turned but thankfully it helped that we got a few warm days."





Above are images of the new roundabout on University Ave. and Fletcher Ave.

With the project continuing, Knutson is also proud to say this next phase of construction won't have the same traffic issues the previous roadwork had.

"There may be lane closures just the outside lanes or the inside lanes as the contractor is working in there, but one lane is going to be open all the time," Knutson said.

Contractors will be working on the next phase, but intermittently. Being at the hands of Mother Nature, Knutson said teams will get as much done as they can.

Its estimated completion date is still set for the end of 2021.