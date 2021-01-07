TRACKING: More clouds than sunshine

Today: Patchy fog is possible this morning and it could be locally dense. Otherwise, expect another mostly cloudy day with temperatures not warming too much. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s with an east wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: More of the same…clouds and patchy fog. Overnight lows will be in the lowers 20s with a light northeast wind.

Friday through the Weekend: Not much sunshine expected as we continue with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s through the weekend with overnight lows in the teens.

Next Week: Seasonable temperatures will continue with a mostly cloudy sky. There may be a couple weak clipper systems that brings the potential of flurries or a light snow shower.