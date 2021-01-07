TRACKING: More clouds and fog

Today: We have been stuck in the thick fog again this morning but things are starting to improve. Besides the occasional hole in the clouds today, it will be another mostly cloudy day with a few areas of fog/haze. Highs will be in the low 30s with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: It will be much of the same for tonight with mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog. There have been no major changes to our air mass and with a light north northeast wind, and lows in the low to mid 20s, I don't expect much to change.

Friday: We will continue with the mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog for Friday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 20s to low 30s with a light north wind.

Yet again for Friday night we will have mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog with lows in the mid teens.

Weekend: The weekend remains mostly cloudy with a few overnight breaks in the clouds possible. This will keep our highs in the mid 20s and lows in the mid teens.

Next Week: Our best chance for a little bit of sunshine will be Monday through Wednesday with partly sunny skies but the sun will not be abundant. We will see highs warming to the low 30s with lows into the low 20s. There is a light chance for snow on Thursday with highs in the mid 30s and a breezy wind. The winds will cool us through next weekend as highs plummet to the low 20s.