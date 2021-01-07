TRACKING: More clouds and fog

Tonight: The weather is not going to change much for the next few days. The sky is mostly cloudy with patchy areas of dense fog. Temperatures fall into the low 20s by morning with a light northeast wind.

Friday: Clouds again today with a light north wind. Temperatures warm into the low 30s.

Friday Night: Yep, more of the same. Mostly cloudy with patchy areas of fog. Temperatures are a little cooler as they fall into the mid and upper teens.

Saturday/Sunday: More clouds than sunshine each day. The wind is light from the north with highs in the mid-20s.