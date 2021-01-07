Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Audubon 45, Ar-We-Va, Westside 44
Calamus-Wheatland 81, Alburnett 69
Creston 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9
Grundy Center 60, Nevada 50
IKM-Manning 38, Underwood 36
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Ankeny Christian Academy 56
Mason City 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 42
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 71, Sioux City, North 32
Van Meter 65, Earlham 41
West Burlington 66, WACO, Wayland 39
Woodbury Central, Moville 74, Omaha Nation, Neb. 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 62, Perry 35
Audubon 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 30
Belle Plaine 68, North Tama, Traer 34
Calamus-Wheatland 51, Alburnett 43
Cherokee, Washington 80, Spencer 65
Dike-New Hartford 64, West Fork, Sheffield 31
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43, Mount Vernon 26
Murray 54, East Union, Afton 45
Nashua-Plainfield 43, Central Springs 27
Nevada 45, Grundy Center 39
Rock Valley 47, Lennox, S.D. 42
Schuyler County, Mo. 57, Moulton-Udell 11
Shenandoah 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46
Treynor 48, Logan-Magnolia 41
Underwood 64, IKM-Manning 35
West Burlington 60, WACO, Wayland 26
West Monona 63, Tekamah-Herman, Neb. 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Colfax-Mingo vs. Collins-Maxwell, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/