State denies Iowa City School’s most recent request to move online

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa Department of Education has denied a request from the Iowa City Community School District for 100% remote learning beginning on Monday, Jan. 11.

ICCSD submitted this request for remote learning on Jan. 5. The denial letter, addressed from IDE Director Ann Lebo, Governor Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, says Johnson County's 14-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is below the state-mandated threshold.

The state deliberated this issue on Wednesday when the county's positivity rate was 12% which officials called "well below" the necessary mark of 15% to allow for fully-remote learning.

Johnson County Public Health said it supports ICCSD going fully-online, despite being below the 14-day positivity rate threshold. It's reasoning was that cases are expected to increase quickly due to holiday gatherings.

State officials dismissed this claim, saying their model is built for all times of year and includes all factors.

ICCSD students returned to the classroom from holiday break on Monday and are in a hybrid format.