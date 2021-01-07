PROGRAMMING NOTE: When Jeopardy will be airing this week

(KWWL) -- Due to NBC’s coverage of Wednesday's events at our nation’s Capitol, one of Alex Trebek’s final episodes of Jeopardy did not air.

KWWL understands the significance of these final episodes with Alex Trebek and will air Wednesday's preempted episode on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

At this time, Alex Trebek’s final three episodes will air on KWWL as follows:

Thursday @ 3:30 p.m.

Thursday @ 4:00 p.m.

Friday @ 4:00 p.m.

NBC is planning to air all three Chicago episodes from Wednesday next week.