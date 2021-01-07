$500 reward for information related to Elmwood Cemetery vandalism

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - In less than five months, Elmwood Cemetery was the target of two separate incidents of vandalism. Now, nearly two months after the second incident, Waterloo Police are offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Overnight on June 29th, 69 headstones were defaced or toppled by vandals. Damages were quoted for around $12,000 in repairs. No arrests were made.

Elmwood Vandalism in late June

By early October, Cemetery Manager, Joe Fox, provided KWWL an update on their repair efforts.

"We have probably about 98% of the markers repaired by now, and just the outpouring of people wanting to help and make donations," Fox said.

Then just two days after Halloween, on November 2nd, cemetery workers again discovered damage. This time to roughly 70 headstones. It's unclear if the two incidents are at all related. So far no arrests have been made in either case.

Elmwood vandalism in early November

Waterloo Police continue to investigate both incidents of vandalism and are now turning to the public for assistance; asking anyone with information in either case to reach out to the department at 319-291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM

A $500 reward is being offered by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers along with private donations.

Click here if you'd like to donate to help Elmwood Cemetery.