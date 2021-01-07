Nursing home receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccines

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KWWL) - Western Home Communities' Creekside nursing home residents and staff received their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many seeing this as a step in the right direction.

This particular nursing home partnered with CVS Pharmacy to administer the vaccines at an onsite clinic. It went from around 10am to about 4pm. Residents and staff members made their way in throughout the day to receive their shot.

“I’m excited, I’ve been waiting to get it," Creekside resident Darlene Willms said.

She was among the first residents to receive the vaccine at the facility on Thursday. Willms sees this opportunity as hope for the end of this pandemic.

“I think we’re all waiting for that, you know for things to get better, and I want to see my family again. Of course, they live at a distance, so they haven’t come lately. Now I think in a while they’ll be able to come. They’ll be able to travel," Willms said.

Many of the healthcare workers at Creekside see the vaccine as an added layer of protection, for the long term care facility, and the community of Grundy Center as a whole.

“My residents are my number one priority, next to my family, and I just want it to get back to normal," CMA/CNA Shelly Luiken said.

Some of the staff members do have their doubts regarding the vaccine. About 95% of the residents gave consent for the vaccine, while about 60% of the staff preregistered.

Concerns about its side effects, and the speed at which it was developed are some of the top concerns employees have had, according to the facility's administrator.

“Our hope is that after today, the ones who decided not to get it, they’ll see that there are limited side effects, and everybody is healthy, and that hopefully in three weeks, when the pharmacists come back, they’ll be willing to get that first dose," Creekside Administrator Scott Kramer said.

Following the first vaccine clinic day, staff members who opted out this time, did express to Kramer that they are planning on receiving the vaccine, come the second date.

With the two future clinic dates still left to be scheduled, the administrator expects only good to come of this.

“This is one small step to end this nightmare and we’re all very excited," he said.

The next two vaccination clinics will be separated by three weeks, as the vaccine does call for a 21 day waiting period between the two doses.

In the state of Iowa, vaccination rollout among long term care facilities began on December 28th. Creekside is one of the few facilities who have either had to wait, or continue to wait, for their first vaccination clinic.