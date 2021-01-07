MISSING: 14-year-old with medical condition in Jones County

Pictured: Elizabeth Rogers, image provided by the Jones County Sheriff

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — The Jones County Sheriff's Office is reporting that 14-year-old Elizabeth Rogers is missing.

She was last seen on 01/07/21 in the morning in Oxford Junction. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with camo, tight black jeans and unnaturally rectangular shaped drawn-in eyebrows.

Rogers also has a medical condition called tricuspid atresia, a condition that limits oxygen absorption and makes maintaining body temperature difficult.