Man arrested on 12 charges after fighting with police during chase

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - A 54-year-old Cedar Rapids man is facing two felony charges and several misdemeanor charges after running from police while violating a no contact order on January 1.

Iowa City Police responded to the 3500 block of Shamrock Place for a 911 hang up around 12:15 a.m. on Friday January 1. A victim at the address told officers a man had broken into a window and was in violation of a protective order, according to police logs.

Police found Victor Hall of Cedar Rapids driving a car matching the victim's description. Police tried to make a traffic stop with Hall but he eluded them before leaving his car on the side of the road.

Hall ran away on foot and hid behind a tree in the 600 block of 4th Avenue. Officers found him, asked him to comply but he kept running. Officers saw him throw a small bag of marijuana from his coat.

Officers caught up to Hall but he pushed one of them over and spit on another officer before he was eventually restrained.

Hall is now being held at the Johnson County Jail on 12 charges including OWI, Eluding Officers, Assaulting a Peace Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violation of a No Contact or Protective Order.