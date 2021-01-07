Long recovery ahead for tree trimmer hurt during derecho clean up

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - While the August 10 derecho meant profits for many tree trimming businesses, there was also a great deal of risk for those clearing snapped trees.

Last month, one man suffered major injuries after getting trapped under a giant log.

"I was just sitting there praying," Chaz Youngblood said.

Youngblood was living in Little Falls, Minnesota when he heard about the derecho and all the people impacted. He drove down to Cedar Rapids the next day to start working different jobs.

Youngblood was chain-sawing a large tree damaged by the August storm on December 11 when it started twisting in a direction he wasn't anticipating. The tree slid off its base and he started running for cover.

He wasn't able to get out of the way and got pinned under a log weighing over a ton for about 25 minutes.

"I didn't know how bad my injuries were. I just knew that the log was on top of me," Youngblood said.

He was rushed to University of Iowa Health Care where he got several pins (about half-an-inch thick) put in his pelvis and a special "X-fit" to keep his waist together.

His legs are recovering well but he can't put weight on them for another six weeks.

His family is trying to get him placed in an inpatient care facility for physical therapy but his Medicaid through the State of Iowa isn't paying for it.

"The housing situation until I can get my X-fit off has been the struggle for me," Youngblood said.

His mom and stepdad have been affected by the pandemic and say they don't have enough money to put him in a facility on their own dime.

One option they're considering is relocating Youngblood to Oregon, where they currently live. His mom Kimberly has set up a Facebook fundraiser to raise money for his transport.

The uncertainty around his next move is really stressing the family.

UIHC sent this statement to KWWL regarding their involvement:

"At UI Hospitals & Clinics, we are focused on providing complex care for acute injuries and illnesses. Patients who are no longer in need of acute care but require ongoing support may be referred to facilities that specialize in that type of care. We are dedicated to providing all patients with the same high-quality care." Molly Rossiter, UIHC Communications Specialist

Youngblood says he's trying to keep a good attitude through it all.

"I'm always smiling and in a good mood. I have nurses laughing, cracking them up with jokes. That's just the type of person I am," he said.