Kenya says 1st AstraZeneca vaccine doses to come next month

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s health minister says the country is expected to start receiving 24 million doses next month of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Countries in sub-Saharan Africa are starting to announce progress in obtaining desperately needed vaccines. Health workers and teachers will have priority in vaccinations in East Africa’s economic hub. The news comes as South Africa says it will begin receiving 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this month. Kenya says the doses are being obtained through the COVAX facility meant to ensure vaccines for lower-income countries.