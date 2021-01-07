Jan. 7: 1,930 new cases, 5 more deaths related to COVID-19

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,930 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 291,394.

The state's website says that of the 291,394 people who have tested positive, 251,660 have recovered. This is 1,793 more recoveries than what the state reported Wednesday.

The state's death toll is 4,065, which is five more than what was reported Wednesday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (251,660) and the number of deaths (4,065) from the total number of cases (291,394) shows there are currently 35,669 active positive cases in the state.

There were 97 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 613, which is up from 604. Of those hospitalizations, 119 are in the ICU (up from 116), and 52 are on ventilators (down from 54).

In Iowa, there were 4,893 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,380,573 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,930 positive tests divided by 4,893 tests given) is 39.4 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 47 new cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday. The county has a total of 13,906 cases (13,084 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 822 Serology positive cases). There were 100 additional recoveries in the county, for a total of 11,694. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 222 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.5 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing one new case since 10 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a total of 16,967 cases. There have been no additional recoveries, leaving a total of 14,685 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 246 deaths. There are 26 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.1 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 66 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 11,485 reported cases. There have been 62 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 10,188 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.9 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 35 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 10,880 reported cases. There have been 46 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,815. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 140 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.4 percent.

