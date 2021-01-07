Iowa Workforce Development reports increase in new and continuing unemployment claims

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO13) -- Iowa Workforce Development is reporting an increase in both initial unemployment claims and continuing claims for the week of Dec. 27, 2020 through Jan. 2, 2021.

The number of initial claims was 8,236, which is an increase of 1,095 from the previous week’s U.S. Department of Labor adjusted number. Continuing unemployment claims rose by 5,878 from the previous week for a total of 43,901.

According to IWD, increases in claims for November through February are typically driven by seasonal layoffs. IWD also said nearly 68.6% of those who received benefits for the latest period indicated their claims were not due to COVID-19.

Unemployment benefits totaling $12,894,945.67 were paid out by IWD for the week ending Jan. 2nd.

Extensions for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs, which had been set to expire Dec. 26th, were signed into law by President Trump and IWD says that means those receiving benefits from the programs will continue to get them without interruption.

IWD is still waiting for information from the U.S. Department of Labor about when new applications for the programs as well as claims from Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits can be distributed.

You can find more information about the programs and how to apply here.

For more details on this week's unemployment numbers, click here.