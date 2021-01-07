Iowa Republicans respond to calls to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -- Iowa's Republican lawmakers are responding to growing calls to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

In a statement sent to KWWL, Senator Chuck Grassley says President Trump "displayed poor leadership in his words and actions, and he must take responsibility," after pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

"Everyone must take responsibility for their destructive actions yesterday, including the President. As the leader of the nation, the President bears some responsibility for the actions that he inspires – good or bad. Sadly, yesterday he displayed poor leadership in his words and actions, and he must take responsibility." Senator Chuck Grassley

He does not specify how President Trump or his supporters should take responsibility.

Grassley, who is third in line to the presidency as President Pro-Tem of the Senate, was evacuated out of the U.S. Senate Chambers by the Secret Service, along with Vice President Mike Pence as the rioters breached the Capitol building.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

Taylor Foy, a spokesperson for Grassley says the 25th Amendment "is reserved for when a president is incapacitated, so it’s not designed to address concerns about a president’s actions in office."

"Also, under our system of government, there is no role for members of Congress in determining whether the president should continue in office based on 'confidence,'" Foy said.

When asked for her stance on invoking the 25th Amendment, First Congressional District Representative Ashley Hinson said further dividing out country right now serves no one, especially Iowans who expect their leaders to come together.

"In 13 days, Joe Biden is going to be the President of the United States. Right now, my priority is ensuring my team is in place and ready to get to work for Iowa’s First Congressional District on day one of his administration. Further dividing our country right now would serve no one, especially not Iowans who expect their leaders to come together to help solve the challenges they face every day. We need to deliver relief for small businesses and families, provide certainty for workers, and ensure our kids get back in school safely. I have been and will continue to be laser focused on helping my constituents with these issues and delivering results for Iowans." Representative Ashley Hinson

In a statement earlier Thursday afternoon, Third Congressional District Representative Cindy Axne, the lone Democrat of the Iowa delegation, joined the growing list of lawmakers calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove President Trump from office.