Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne calls for invoking 25th Amendment on President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -- Iowa's Third Congressional District Representative, Cindy Axne, the lone Democrat of the Iowa delegation, is calling on the use of the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

Axne released the following statement:

“The violence, insurrection, and unfortunate loss of life that we witnessed yesterday is unacceptable, and there must be consequences for both those that attacked the Capitol and those who incited their actions in the first place.

President Trump invited and induced these acts of treason. And through his four years in office, he has undermined the integrity of our institutions, elections, and the very foundation of our democracy. Even as the mob continued looting our nation’s capitol yesterday, President Trump used his position of power to praise and thank those acting in his name.

The President’s words and actions have grown increasingly dangerous and erratic, and I believe he poses a critical danger to our citizens and to our Constitution. It is not safe for him to retain the powers of commander in chief for two more weeks. The 25th Amendment must be immediately invoked to remove him from office.”

Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03)