Iowa political scientists sign national letter urging Trump impeachment

(KWWL) — An open letter from U.S. political scientists was created calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump following the capitol riots on Wednesday.

The letter urged the U.S. Congress, Vice President Mike Pence, and the Cabinet to remove Trump either through the impeachment process or by invoking the 25th Amendment.

On Thursday, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives officially drew up Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 16 political scientists from institutions such as the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa, Drake University, Cornell College, and Grinnell College have signed it.

The letter is updated every five minutes and can be viewed here.

