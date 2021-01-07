Iowa man among those photographed storming US Capitol, is a person of interest

IOWA (WHO-13) — NBC affiliate WHO 13 has identified one of the pro-Trump extremists who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday as Des Moines-native Doug Jensen.

Jensen was caught on video and by still photographers, as he led a group of fellow rioters up the stairs of the Capitol as officers inside the building retreated.

Jensen shared these photos on his Facebook page Wednesday morning from a rally lead by President Trump where speakers shared debunked conspiracy theories about election fraud and false claims about the legality of the 2020 election:

Still photos taken by a Getty photographer inside the US Capitol clearly show Jensen standing at the front of the pack of insurrectionists.

Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic shared this cellphone video on Twitter that clearly depicts Jensen leading the charge up the stairs to the second floor of the US Capitol as police retreat before him.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Jensen was not one of the 13 people who were arrested yesterday at the Capitol. He has been active on his social media accounts on Thursday, including Twitter posts where he self-identifies himself in photos in the US Capitol.

DC Police have released all persons of interest in unrest-related offenses from Jan. 6, which you can view here.