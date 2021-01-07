Gov. Reynolds lifts spectator limit for sporting events, extends other COVID-19 measures to Feb. 6

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation on Thursday, extending most measures already in place through February 6.

This includes a continuation of face mask requirements when people are in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer.

Starting tomorrow, January, 8, spectator limits for sporting and recreational gatherings, including for high school-sponsored events, will be lifted.

You can read the full proclamation here.