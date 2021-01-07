Filing deadline approaches for Dubuque City Council special election

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the January 8th filing deadline approaching for a special election to fill the Ward One City Council seat in Dubuque, two candidates have filed for the seat.

John Pregler, who previously ran for the Ward One seat in 2017, and Susan Farber, a local business owner, are running for the seat. Pregler ran for the seat in 2017 and narrowly lost to Brett Shaw, who held the seat until July of 2020 when he announced he was moving from Dubuque.

City Council members appointed former council member Kevin Lynch to fill the seat in July. Lynch held the seat until November 2021 election and said he wouldn't seek re-election.

Lynch, Pregler, and Farber were among a group of 10 people that applied to fill the seat in July. A petition with more than 200 signatures calling for the special election to be held was submitted in August.

If any more candidates file nomination papers, a Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, February 2nd. The special election is set to take place on March 2nd. Any potential candidates have until 5:00 p.m. on January 8th to file nomination papers.