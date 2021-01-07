FBI seeking information on violent protestors at U.S. Capitol

(KWWL) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to help identify any individuals who may have incited violence at the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

The agency urged individuals to submit information through an online tip form.

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. — FBI (@FBI) January 7, 2021

FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a statement on Twitter condemning the violence.

"The violence and destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol building yesterday showed a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process," Wray said. "As we’ve said consistently, we do not tolerate violent agitators and extremists who use the guise of First Amendment-protected activity to incite violence and wreak havoc. Such behavior betrays the values of our democracy."

Director Christopher Wray’s Statement on Violent Activity at the U.S. Capitol Building https://t.co/dvJ9CdaNfl — FBI (@FBI) January 7, 2021

