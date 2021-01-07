Dubuque Community Schools launch VERTEX for career and college readiness

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ---- We've all heard of 'brain-drain.'

That's where skilled local youth move away after high school, taking their talent with them.

Dubuque Community School District has launched the 'VERTEX Initiative' which seeks to combat that phenomenon and better prepare students for their 'first dance' with the real world, according to program lead David Moeller.

"By the time they're in 9th grade we want to expose students to as many careers as possible," Moeller said.

The process starts with a career aptitude test in middle school, to help students learn what they're good at. The insights from the tests are used to help students understand their values, what they're good at and what they themselves want out of life: with local options to help them achieve their goals.

"Those sorts of things have been happening for a long time. What is different now with Vertex is that we're pulling all of those efforts together, and we're really working to engage with employers," Moeller said.

Options include job training, apprenticeship prep, as well as exploring post-secondary education.

In the case of job training, some may discover what it feels like to clock in at their profession before diving in.

"Something we've started just this year is a welding registered apprenticeship program. We work with three different companies on that right now," Moeller said. "We have a lot of quality partners that are helping build our base. And then we want to continue to grow that."