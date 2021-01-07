Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers in both parties and members of President Donald Trump’s own administration have engaged in discussions on removing Trump from power after the insurrection in the Capitol by his supporters. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that if he wasn’t removed, the House may move forward with a second impeachment. The lawmakers and officials are discussing the efforts even though Trump has less than two weeks in office. The talks began Wednesday afternoon as Trump first refused to forcefully condemn the violence and then excused the assault on the Capitol. Senior Trump administration officials are said to be discussing the 25th Amendment, which allows for the forceful removal of Trump from power by his own Cabinet.