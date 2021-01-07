Cedar Rapids sees record number of violent crimes in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Violent crime in the Cedar Rapids area has reached a number unseen since 2008. There were 415 violent crimes in 2020, including 12 homicides.

Police Chief Wayne Jerman says one homicide is too many and the youthfulness of the victims is alarming. Nine of the 12 victims were under the age of 30. That includes 18-year-old Marisa Doolin, who was killed right before Christmas and 20-year-old Malik Sheets, a student at the University of Iowa. Jerman says the pandemic is a factor that cannot be discounted.

"It created unemployment and some additional stressors that, again, would fuel some of the crimes of violence," Jerman said.

In a preliminary analysis of crime statistics for the year of 2020, the police department found disparities in categories of crime due to COVID-19 restrictions. While crimes where the offender would victimize someone in their social circles (like murder) increased, crimes where the offender would victimize a stranger (like robbery) decreased. Crimes where the offender does not have to come in close contact with strangers (like vehicle theft) increased as well.

Jerman says one area of his concerns can be prevented. Thefts from motor vehicles only increased 0.71%, however, 36 of the incidents involved a stolen gun.

"I’m troubled by the logic and the irresponsibility of gun owners who choose to leave a deadly weapon... in an unlocked or unsecured motor vehicle," Jerman said.

In late November, police arrested two teens and recovered multiple stolen guns.

The police department says they're committed to making Cedar Rapids a safe place to live. The Police Community Action Team (PCAT) increased the number of officers on the team and recovered 34 guns last year. The department as a whole seized 184 guns in 2020. CRPD also plans to use an 'automated ballistic comparison system' which will digitize and organize bullet signatures.

"That will assist us, hopefully tying some of these incidents together, which will create the leads and lead to the arrest of individuals who, again, chose to commit these acts," Jerman said.

Another way the pandemic has influenced a rise in violent crimes is due to releasing offenders in order to mitigate COVID-19 exposure in correctional facilities. Around 26% of individuals were arrested two or more times. 13 individuals were arrested 10-19 times and two individuals were arrested 30 or more times.

Chief Jerman hopes the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions being relaxed will bring the crime numbers down.

"It would certainly benefit us, and more importantly the community by reducing these types of crimes."