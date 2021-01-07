Capitol Police chief resigning after mob attack

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The head of the U.S. Capitol Police will resign effective Jan. 16 following the breach of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Chief Steven Sund said Thursday that police had planned for a free speech demonstration and did not expect the violent attack. He said it was unlike anything he'd experienced in his 30 years in law enforcement.

He resigned Thursday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on him to step down. His resignation was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The breach halted the effort by Congress to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Protesters stormed the building and occupied for hours. The lawmakers eventually returned and finished their work.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three days before supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the U.S Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower.

And as the mob descended on the building Wednesday, Justice Department leaders reached out to offer up FBI agents.

The police turned them down both times, according to a defense official and two people familiar with the matter.

They told The Associated Press that the Capitol Police had planned for a free speech demonstration and didn't need more help. But the Capitol ended up being overrun.

The failure also raised questions about the treatment of mainly white Trump supporters, compared with the Black and brown protesters across the country who demonstrated last year over police brutality.